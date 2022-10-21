Trident University International Names Dr. Patricia Rhynders Dean of College of Health and Human Services

Dr. Rhynders has been named Dean of Trident's College of Health and Human Services. She joined Trident in 2004 as an Associate Professor.

Dr. Patricia Rhynders has been named Dean of Trident University International's (Trident) College of Health and Human Services (CHHS).

As Dean, Dr. Rhynders will be responsible for strengthening the University's commitment to academic excellence and positive student experiences in CHHS programs. These initiatives include expansion and continued quality and rigor of the college's programs in public health, health administration, and homeland security.

Since joining Trident in 2004, Dr. Rhynders has held multiple roles, including Associate Dean, Program Director, Faculty Lead, and Associate Professor.

"With nearly two decades of service to Trident and a stellar record as an administrator and educator, I expect Dr. Rhynders to thrive as Dean of our College of Health and Human Services," remarks Dr. Conna Bral, Vice Provost, Trident. "Her expertise, passion, and drive continue to make a positive impact on both her students and colleagues."

Dr. Rhynders is a master-certified health education specialist (MCHES) with more than 30 years of experience developing and directing health promotion programs in community, nonprofit, hospital, and academic settings. She has extensive experience creating, teaching, and assessing e-learning curricula.

Dr. Rhynders holds a Ph.D. in Health Studies and Higher Education from Texas Woman's University; a Master's in Public Health in Community Health Education from California State University, Long Beach; and a Bachelor's in Community Health Education from SUNY College, Brockport.

