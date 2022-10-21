Dr. Robert E. Ayer Has Been Reviewed And Approved By GA Top Docs For 2022

GA Top Docs has reviewed and approved Robert Ayer, MD, FAANS of Polaris Spine and Neurosurgery Center for 2202.

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert Ayer, MD, FAANS is a board-certified neurosurgeon and partner at Polaris Spine and Neurosurgery Center, which serves the Atlanta metropolitan area. Dr. Ayer has been reviewed and approved based on merit by GA Top Docs for 2022.

Dr. Ayer attended Boston University for both his undergraduate and medical degrees, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. Loma Linda University Medical Center, in southern California, is where Dr. Ayer completed his neurosurgical residency training. During his time at Loma Linda, he contributed to the publication of over 20 peer reviewed articles in neuroscience, and the University nominated him to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

As part of his training, Dr. Ayer completed a complex and minimally invasive spinal surgery fellowship at the Swedish Neuroscience Institute in Seattle, Washington. Prior to moving to Atlanta, Dr. Ayer was junior faculty at the University of California Irvine Medical Center (UC Irvine).

Dr. Ayer has practiced in the Atlanta area for several years prior to joining Polaris Spine and Neurosurgery Center. During his time in Atlanta, he has developed an excellent reputation for bedside manner as well as technical skill.

