ITB Asia 2022: TBO.com Focuses on Simplifying Post Pandemic Travel Needs for Travel Agencies Across APAC

TBO to double workforce across Asia-Pacific region.

Vijayeta James & Patcharanee Somsamai appointed to lead Sales & Contracting.

TBO.com, the leading global travel distribution platform with over 1 million hotels and 100,000 buyers across 100+ countries, will demonstrate at ITB Asia, Singapore, how Travel Agents, and partners can leverage the platform for a simplified booking experience based on the growing demands from the region.

"The post pandemic world has transformed the travel landscape globally. Hence, we intend to recognise the evolving needs of Travel buyers and Suppliers alike in this region. By participating in ITB Asia 2022, we aim to assert our global reach by onboarding veteran leaders onto our team, doubling our local employee base while also signing key partnerships for the region," said Co-founder of TBO.com, Gaurav Bhatnagar.

With two new leadership hirings, TBO is all-set to scale its business across APAC. TBO.com recently appointed Vijayeta James to lead and expand its business in the APAC region and Patcharanee Somsamai who will be leading the Supply organization of TBO.com.

Vijayeta brings in over 16 years of experience in Business Management, Strategy and Analytics, Financial Consulting, and Academics and is responsible for leading and building sales and partner engagement strategies focused towards commercial transformation. With an intent to simplify the demands of global travel by seamlessly connecting the distributed travel buyers and travel suppliers at scale, TBO.com aims to double their workforce, creating more jobs and supporting local talent.

Patcharanee joins TBO from G2, a leading player in the group travel space. Her previous experience includes various roles at MG Holidays, Hotelbeds and Travelbullz.

TBO is also partnering with leading international hotel chains and Saudi Tourism Authority to promote Saudi as a leisure destination amongst its APAC client base. The company continues to bring the most competitive international hotel, air and ancillary content from across Middle East, Europe, US, Latin America and APAC. Through artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, TBO.com continues to curate its travel content for the requirements of their customers and deliver memorable and enjoyable travel experiences across the world.

*Source: AETOSWire

