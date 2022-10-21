Rutland Barracks / DUI #2, VCOR, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4005860

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/20/22, at approximately 2335 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 103 Shrewsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, VCOR, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Tammy Monahan

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cuttingsville, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/20/22, at approximately 2335 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a truck that had crashed into a ditch. While investigating the crash, Monahan drove to the scene in a different vehicle. Investigation revealed Monahan had a criminally suspended license and conditions of release that stated she cannot operate a motor vehicle with any detectable amount of alcohol in her body. While speaking with Monahan, signs of impairment were observed. Monahan was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently taken into custody. Monahan was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI #2, VCOR, Criminal DLS.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/22, at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.