Rutland Barracks / DUI #2, VCOR, DLS
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4005860
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/20/22, at approximately 2335 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 103 Shrewsbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, VCOR, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Tammy Monahan
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cuttingsville, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/20/22, at approximately 2335 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a truck that had crashed into a ditch. While investigating the crash, Monahan drove to the scene in a different vehicle. Investigation revealed Monahan had a criminally suspended license and conditions of release that stated she cannot operate a motor vehicle with any detectable amount of alcohol in her body. While speaking with Monahan, signs of impairment were observed. Monahan was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently taken into custody. Monahan was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI #2, VCOR, Criminal DLS.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/22, at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.