TAIWAN, October 20 - President Tsai welcomes King Mswati III of Eswatini to Taiwan

On the evening of October 20, a delegation led by King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini arrived in Taiwan at the invitation of our government for a six-day state visit. Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that President Tsai Ing-wen extends a sincere welcome to King Mswati III and his delegation on behalf of the government and people of Taiwan.

Observing that this marks the 18th visit of King Mswati III to Taiwan, and His Majesty's first here since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Spokesperson Chang stated that the visit by the delegation, the first led by a foreign head of state to arrive since Taiwan loosened border restrictions on October 13, holds great significance for Taiwan. On the morning of October 21, President Tsai will officially welcome the delegation with military honors, before holding an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual concern. The president will then host a state banquet at the Presidential Office for the delegation at noon.

Spokesperson Chang explained that Inkhosikati (Queen) LaMashwama is accompanying the delegation, which includes numerous members of the royal household and cabinet such as Eswatini Minister of Information, Communications And Technology Princess Sikhanyiso, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Thulisile Dladla, and Minister of Finance Neal Rijkenberg.

Spokesperson Chang noted that Eswatini established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1968, over half a century ago, and that our countries maintain firm and friendly ties. He said that Eswatini has for many years emphatically spoken out on Taiwan's behalf in international venues, and vigorously supported Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA), International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and other international organizations, adding that our countries have maintained longstanding exchanges and close cooperation in key areas including infrastructure, public health and medical care, ICT, education, agriculture, and food security.

Describing Eswatini as a staunch ally of Taiwan in Africa, Spokesperson Chang further noted that our two countries have joined together in fighting the global pandemic, and expressed our hope that this visit by King Mswati III will further advance the well-being of our peoples while deepening our bilateral cooperation and strengthening our alliance.