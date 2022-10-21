Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, October 21, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Metro Vancouver, British Columbia
9:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will make an announcement and hold a media availability. Minister of Public Safety Marco E. L. Mendicino will also be in attendance.
Notes for media:
