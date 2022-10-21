Organic Pet Food Market to Grow at 4.8% CAGR During 2021 - 2031

Some of the factors propelling the growth of the global organic pet food market include the rise in e-commerce sales

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Organic Pet Food Market size was valued at $18.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $29.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.Pet food that carries the organic label must adhere to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) requirements and be natural. Animals fed organic pet food benefit from greater general health, less digestive issues, fewer skin allergies and aliments, better quality of life, and other health benefits. The organic pet food market demand is growing globally as a result of evolving family structures and lifestyles that result in smaller pets and more pet ownership globally.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17291

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:

The region that dominated the global organic pet food market in 2021 was North America, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region's growing urbanization and connectivity projects are major drivers of the organic pet food market.

Key Players:

The major players analyzed for global organic pet food industry are Avian Organics, Biopet Australia, Cargill, Diamond Pet Foods, Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company, Inc., Harrison’s Bird Foods, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Lily’s Kitchen, Mars Inc., Natural Pet Food Group, Nestle, Newman’s Own, Oxbow Animal Health, Party Animal, and PetGuard.

Purchase Full Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d431a424b0deea7594130214662f443c

Global production of organic pet food has increased as a result of urbanization, rising incomes in developing nations, and population growth. The number of pets has increased, which has increased pet humanization. As a result, consumers are gravitating toward strong pet food products to reduce hazards to their health. Additionally, it provides producers with lucrative prospects to manufacture nourishing and therapeutic foods for pets' health, allowing them to increase their market organic pet food market share in the organic pet food industry.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

->By pet type, the dogs segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $8,562.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13,189.0 million

by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

-> By food type, the dry food segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $6,317.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9,563.7

million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.5%.

->Depending on sales channel, the specialized pet shops segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $6,808.7 million in 2021, and is

estimated to reach $10,327.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.5%.

->Region wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $6,402.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9,549.3 million by

2031, with a CAGR of 4.3%.

Related Reports:

CAM walker Market - https://www.openpr.com/news/2774026/cam-walker-market-is-estimated-to-reach-usd-498-9-million-in-2031

Action Figures Toys Market - https://amarketplaceresearch.com/2022/10/19/action-figures-toys-market-2022-trends-growth-analysis-and-global-outlook-by-2031/

Cocoa Market

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market

Source - https://www.dailyreportsworld.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.