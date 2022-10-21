Speed, a leading bitcoin and stablecoin payment processor, has released the WooCommerce plugin
Speed – Accept Bitcoin payments, a WooCommerce plugin for business owners with e-commerce to accept bitcoin & stablecoin payments easily on their platform.LAS VEGAS, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speed, a leading bitcoin and stablecoin payment processor based on the lightning network, has launched a WooCommerce plugin. With the Speed WooCommerce plugin, all retailers and brands with an eCommerce store on WooCommerce will be able to accept bitcoins and stablecoins.
Bitcoin is becoming more popular in every industry around the world, from online shopping to video games to cars. The main reasons for this popularity are factors like lower transaction fees, immediate global transactions, security, and anonymity. The Lightning Network, which is the second layer of Bitcoin, gives it more power when it comes to making payments. With Bitcoin's lightning network, you can make microtransactions right away.
CEO Jayneel Patel says, "Brands and retailers on WooCommerce will be able to easily grow their businesses around the world by taking advantage of Bitcoin, the lightning network, and speed. They will also save a lot on transaction costs and reduce the number of returns and chargebacks. “
All WooCommerce store owners and developers can accept Bitcoin payments by installing a plugin from the WordPress plugin store. Merchants will need to sign up for the Speed app and connect with the Speed WooCommerce plugin. Installation and configuration can be done by anyone without writing code or having development skills. Even store owners who aren't tech-savvy will be able to read the instructions and install and use the plugin.
WordPress has a lot of payment plugins for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, but most of them are for on-chain payments, which have high transaction fees and take longer to settle. While Speed uses the lightning network, which has almost no transaction fees and allows payments to be made instantly.
About Speed
Speed, a prominent bitcoin and stablecoin payment platform created on the lightning network, bitcoin payments can be easily integrated into both new and current apps. The bitcoin lightning network's Speed enables you to send and receive microtransactions incredibly fast. Additionally, these payments are executed in a straightforward, safe, borderless, and programmable way at a significantly lower cost. Regardless of whether you are in the online retail, marketplace, SaaS, e-commerce, B2B, or B2C company sectors. You can spend more time focusing on the success of your product and the delight of your consumers with Speed since it provides a solid platform without the requirement for months of integration and modification.
Speed
205 E Harmon Ave,
Las Vegas,
Nevada 89169, USA
Phone: +1-516-606-8934
Email: support@tryspeed.com
Website: https://www.tryspeed.com
WooCommerce Plugin: http://wordpress.org/plugins/speed-accept-bitcoin-payments/
