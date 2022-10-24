18-Year-Old Black Author Aims to Make Debut in The Young Adult Fiction Genre
EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Taiya Collier, an eighteen-year-old black author aiming to make an impact in the publishing industry with her upcoming young adult novel, The Breaks Between You and Me. The young adult romance follows 17-year-old Harper Cassidy as she copes with a return to her hometown after sudden tragedy strikes.
As a teen author, Collier hopes to craft legitimate stories of the teen experience and prompt young readers to question the large number of middle-aged authors. “The high demographic of older authors prompts the question: Who should be allowed access to be a writer? And how authentic are the stories that these authors write if they aren’t coming from a teen’s perspective?”
As the release of her book nears, Collier hopes to inspire and motivate other teen writers to create work that accurately displays the modern generation of youth. She believes that young writers may feel discouraged by the idea that they can not provide the same high-quality content as the more seasoned writers can. However, Ms. Collier suggests letting go of this stigma and is pushing toward a future where age doesn’t define talent. "I'm not trying to prove that I'm young and talented. I'm trying to show that age doesn't matter in writing. If you have a story to share, don't be afraid to let it out."
While most people her age are worrying about passing their classes and getting into college, Taiya has been working hard to turn her dream of becoming a published author into a reality. In fact, she is currently raising funds to cover the publication costs of her book. Supporters will not only enable her to bring her stories to life for readers around the world but will also be investing in the future of young adult fiction. As a young writer with a fresh voice and a huge cause, Taiya’s stories have the potential to inspire other young writers and bring new readers to the genre.
Until then, she is working to create the best launch possible, and has opened her book to pre-orders for a discounted price until the novel’s release date of February 1st.
