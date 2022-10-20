Budget Office Raising Awareness for FY24 Budget

The Office of Budget Management is sharing resources with residents and holding informational workshops this November.
Learn about the budget timeline and how to engage in the budget process.
You can register online for any of the workshops listed below. Please note: You can request communication accommodations in the registration form. We want to ensure language access in all events, so please register as soon as possible to allow us time to secure interpreters.
