Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (October 20 - 26, 2022)

A complete list of lane closure activity due to construction or maintenance operation on state-owned roads within the 24 middle and east Tennessee counties of TDOT Region 2.
Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 07:24pm
There were 2,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,640 in the last 365 days.
A complete list of lane closure activity due to construction or maintenance operation on state-owned roads within the 24 middle and east Tennessee counties of TDOT Region 2.
Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 07:24pm