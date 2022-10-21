Submit Release
HDOT to receive Climate Challenge Initiative funding for plastic recycling research

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) has been awarded $312,000 in competitive grant funding towards construction of a plastic recycling research facility. The grant award is part of the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Climate Challenge Initiative to support the efforts of state DOTs in carbon reduction and sustainable construction materials. The FHWA news release on the climate challenge award can be read here.

HDOT plans to combine this award with other funding sources to establish a plastic recycling research facility, the first of its kind in Hawaiʻi, with a total cost anticipated to be around $6 million. The facility is anticipated to be up and running within two years and will allow the conversion of waste plastic into new products that can be used in transportation infrastructure.

“Having a facility in Hawaiʻi will fill a real need for sustainable materials,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “Keeping our own waste plastic out of landfills in a manner that will improve our roads and environment will be a tremendous benefit to everyone in Hawaiʻi.”

More information on HDOT’s plastic road and carbon-injected concrete pilots is available at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2022/10/11/hdot-testing-asphalt-mixes-designed-to-improve-pavement-and-the-environment/ and https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/hdot-tests-sustainable-concrete-mix-designed-to-reduce-carbon-footprint-of-road-construction/

As the project nears construction HDOT will make updates through news releases and the Highway Program Status Map at https://arcg.is/0XTWX8

