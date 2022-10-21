Road closure 1070 Otter Creek Highway New Haven

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Otter Creek Highway New Haven is closed in the area of 1070 Otter Creek Highway New Haven is closed due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you,

Pam

Pamela Knox

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II,CIDT

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173

Pamela Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173