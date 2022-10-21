Road closure 1070 Otter Creek Highway New Haven
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Otter Creek Highway New Haven is closed in the area of 1070 Otter Creek Highway New Haven is closed due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
