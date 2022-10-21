I-80 WB Lane Closure in West Buffalo Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane closure on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 200, in West Buffalo Township, Union County, due to a tractor trailer crash.

Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed approximately 10 miles west of the Route 15 interchange. The right lane is expected to remain closed for approximately five hours while crews clean up the crash area.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###



