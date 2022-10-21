RE: Road closure 1070 Otter Creek Highway New Haven

1070 Otter Creek Highway has been opened to one lane of traffic. Please be patient while vehicles are being removed and please drive carefully.

From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Thursday, October 20, 2022 7:58 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Road closure 1070 Otter Creek Highway New Haven

