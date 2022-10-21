Join us Nov. 8 and 9 to learn how you might be impacted by lead and arsenic in your soil

Background

From the late 1800s to 1950, a pesticide called lead arsenate was used throughout Central Washington to control codling moth infestations on fruit trees. Over time, lead arsenate breaks down into lead and arsenic and these heavy metals settle into the topsoil. We've identified nearly 115,000 acres in Central Washington as historical orchard lands that might contain lead and arsenic.

Lead and arsenic in soil do not pose immediate health risks, but long-term exposure to them can increase your risk of health problems. These toxic metals are especially harmful to children.

Read our blog series about lead arsenate and its historic use on orchard lands in Central Washington. Ecology and the Legacy Pesticides Working Group have focused on addressing impacts of lead and arsenic in lands that are now being used for housing, schools, and businesses.

Join our public meetings in Central Washington

Ecology is hosting two public meetings in Central Washington to share information about lead and arsenic in soil. Please join us to learn about new cleanup options for former orchard properties as well as how to reduce your exposure, get your soil tested, and what else you can do to protect yourself.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. – Yakima

Harman Center, 101 North 65th Ave Yakima, WA 98908

Wednesday, Nov. 9 2022, from 4-6 p.m. – Wenatchee

Pybus Public Market, 3 N Worthen St, Wenatchee, WA 98801

Spanish interpreters will be present at both events. No registration is needed, and community members are encouraged to drop-in at their leisure. Light refreshments will be provided.

What else can you do?

Not sure if you’re living on former orchard land? Enter your address on our Dirt Alert map to find out.

If your property is on former orchard land, email us to find out about free soil sampling.

Follow these simple steps to start protecting yourself from lead and arsenic in dirt.