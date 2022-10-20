Augusta Department of Public Safety receives grant for equipment purchases

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – The Augusta Department of Public Safety has been awarded a grant to purchase additional equipment, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

The organization will receive $32,100 to purchase two camera systems that will allow the agency to tie into systems used by the neighboring cities of Andover and Wichita.

“One of the keys to keeping our communities safe in the 21st Century is making sure our law enforcement officers have up-to-date technology,” Schmidt said. “This grant will provide financial support to help the Augusta Department of Public Safety carry out its mission.”

The grant is part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.