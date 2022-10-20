Coffey County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for equipment purchases

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a grant to purchase new equipment, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

The organization will receive $58,000 to purchase 40 Taser 7s and necessary equipment to train jail and patrol staff on the use of the new devices.

“One of the keys to keeping our communities safe in the 21st Century is making sure our law enforcement officers have up-to-date technology,” Schmidt said. “This grant will provide financial support to help the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office carry out its mission.”

The grant is part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.