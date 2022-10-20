Leavenworth County organizations receive grants to support community programs, upgrade equipment

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – Two Leavenworth County organizations were awarded grants to continue community programs and upgrade equipment, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

Brothers in Blue Reentry will receive $198,749 to provide prevention, education, corrections, drug treatment and enforcement programs at state correctional facilities.

Basehor Police Department will receive $83,242 to purchase and install a training simulator.

“One of the keys to keeping our communities safe in the 21st Century is making sure our law enforcement officers have up-to-date technology, as well as funds to continue delivering critical support programs,” Schmidt said. “These grants will provide support to help these organizations carry out their missions.”

The grants are part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.