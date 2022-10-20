Submit Release
Marysville Police Department receives grant to upgrade traffic stop systems

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – The Marysville Police Department has been awarded a grant to purchase new equipment for use during traffic stops, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

The organization will receive $46,368 to purchase new radios, cameras and radar to assist with traffic stops, communication and recording capabilities in drug-related arrests and with individuals experiencing mental distress.

“One of the keys to keeping our communities safe in the 21st Century is making sure our law enforcement officers have up-to-date technology,” Schmidt said. “This grant will provide financial support to help the Marysville Police Department carry out its mission.”

The grant is part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.

