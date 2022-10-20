Council Grove Police Department receives grant to purchase video equipment

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – The Council Grove Police Department has been awarded a grant to upgrade its video recording capabilities, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

The organization will receive $36,000 to purchase new in-car cameras for patrol cars to augment video captured by body cameras worn by officers.

“Providing the best public safety services and crime prevention requires a dedicated staff of local officials and access to the latest equipment,” Schmidt said. “This grant will help advance local priorities for improving public safety.”

The grant is part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.