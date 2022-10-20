Johnson County man pleads guilty to sales tax charges, sentenced to nearly $120,000 in restitution, penalties

KANSAS, October 20 - OLATHE – (October 20, 2022) – A Johnson County man pleaded guilty to violating the Kansas Retailers’ Sales Tax Act and was ordered to pay nearly $120,000 in restitution and penalties, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Bryan Huff, 36, of Leawood, pleaded guilty yesterday in Johnson County District Court to misdemeanor charges of violating the sales tax act. Judge Thomas M. Sutherland accepted the plea and sentenced Huff to pay $79,436.72 in restitution, $39,718.36 in penalties and a $5,000 fine. Huff was also sentenced to serve 45 days in jail; his jail sentence was suspended and he was placed on six months of probation. He must serve 60 days on house arrest as a condition of his probation. The court also granted 20 days jail credit for time served prior to the plea as agreed to by Huff and the state.

The charges stemmed from Huff’s purchase of luxury automobiles, failing to report the accurate purchase price and therefore failing to pay the actual required sales tax on the vehicles. The case was investigated by the Kansas Department of Revenue.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Steven Karrer of Schmidt’s office.