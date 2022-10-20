Northwest Kansas Community Corrections receives grant to improve drug program

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – Northwest Kansas Community Corrections was awarded a grant to improve drug testing and supervision of high-risk offenders, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

The organization will receive $114,045 for substance abuse programs, methamphetamine abuse programs and increased drug testing and supervision.

“Combatting substance abuse remains a significant issue in our communities,” Schmidt said. “This grant will support Northwest Kansas Community Corrections in its efforts to provide these much-needed services.”

The grant is part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.