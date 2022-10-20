Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,643 in the last 365 days.

Northwest Kansas Community Corrections receives grant to improve drug program

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – Northwest Kansas Community Corrections was awarded a grant to improve drug testing and supervision of high-risk offenders, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

The organization will receive $114,045 for substance abuse programs, methamphetamine abuse programs and increased drug testing and supervision.

“Combatting substance abuse remains a significant issue in our communities,” Schmidt said. “This grant will support Northwest Kansas Community Corrections in its efforts to provide these much-needed services.”

The grant is part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.

You just read:

Northwest Kansas Community Corrections receives grant to improve drug program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.