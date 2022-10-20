Submit Release
28th Judicial District Community Corrections receives grant to support drug, behavioral programs

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – Community Corrections for the 28th Judicial District in Saline County has been awarded a grant to support public health and safety programs, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

The organization will receive $23,375 to provide programs geared toward persons with substance abuse addictions, behavioral health illnesses and crisis-based criminogenic thinking.

“Providing the best public safety services and crime prevention requires a dedicated staff of local officials and resources to serve our communities,” Schmidt said. “This grant will help advance local priorities for improving public safety.”

The grant is part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.

