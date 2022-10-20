Graham County Sheriff’s Office receives grant to expand equipment

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – The Graham County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a grant to provide additional support for traffic enforcement, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

The organization will receive $103,808 to purchase four additional radar mobile radar systems that will be strategically placed high-traffic-volume locations within the county.

“One of the keys to keeping our communities safe in the 21st Century is making sure our law enforcement officers have up-to-date technology,” Schmidt said. “This grant will provide financial support to help the Graham County Sheriff’s Office carry out its mission.”

The grant is part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.