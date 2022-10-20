Gray County Sheriff’s Office receives grant to improve investigation efficiencies

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – The Gray County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a grant to improve the ability to receive and respond to emergencies with its jurisdiction, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

The organization will receive $214,223 to acquire new equipment and technology to replace its non-serviceable dual dispatch stations.

“One of the keys to keeping our communities safe in the 21st Century is making sure our law enforcement officers have up-to-date technology,” Schmidt said. “This grant will provide support to help the Gray County Sheriff’s Office carry out its mission.”

The grant is part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.