Pratt Police Department receives grant to enhance drug enforcement

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – The Pratt Police Department has been awarded a grant to establish enhanced drug enforcement capabilities, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

The organization will receive $56,940 to establish the Pratt Drug Interdiction Unit to combat the local, state, and interstate drug trades.

“Providing the best public safety services and crime prevention requires a dedicated staff of local officials and resources to serve our communities,” Schmidt said. “This grant will help advance local priorities for improving public safety.”

The grant is part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.