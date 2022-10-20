Johnson County organizations receive grants to support community programs, upgrade equipment

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – Three Johnson County organizations were awarded grants to assist with drug enforcement and provide support to mental health programs, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

Gardner Police Department will receive $12,876 for training two peer support members and subscription for a mobile mental health support application.

Merriam Police Department will receive $82,500 to support the mental health co-responder program to provide additional services to those in crisis.

Spring Hill Police Department will receive $30,178 to purchase hand-held narcotics analyzers.

“One of the keys to keeping our communities safe in the 21st Century is making sure our law enforcement officers have up-to-date technology, as well as funds to continue delivering critical support programs,” Schmidt said. “These grants will provide support to help these organizations carry out their missions.”

The grants are part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.