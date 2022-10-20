Rush County Sheriff’s Office receives grant to upgrade communications systems

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – The Rush County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a grant to upgrade its communications systems, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

The organization will receive $136,957 to replace an outdated radio system with a system that will enhance the organization’s ability to communicate effectively within the county and with outside agencies.

“One of the keys to keeping our communities safe in the 21st Century is making sure our law enforcement officers have up-to-date technology,” Schmidt said. “This grant will provide financial support to help the Rush County Sheriff’s Office carry out its mission.”

The grant is part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.