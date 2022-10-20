Submit Release
5th Judicial District Community Corrections receives grant for drug programs

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – The 5th Judicial District Community Corrections in Lyon County has been awarded a grant to support substance abuse programs, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

The organization will receive $43,212 to support its Drug Court and Home Court programs to identify substance abuse needs and allow appropriate treatment responses, as well as address transportation and language barriers.

“Combatting substance abuse remains a significant issue in our communities,” Schmidt said. “We are pleased to support the 5th Judicial District’s efforts to provide these much-needed services.”

The grant is part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.

