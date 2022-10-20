Statewide organizations receive grant to support critical programs

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – Three statewide organizations have been awarded grants to support programs aimed assisting victims of crime and offenders, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Kansas Judicial Branch will receive $151,886 to support the operations of specialty courts, including drug courts and veterans courts, throughout the state.

Kansas Department of Corrections Office of Victim Services will receive $117,403 to provide notification, safety planning and additional services to crime victims of incarcerated and paroled offenders and supplement the KDOC batter intervention program.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Kansas will receive $129,285 to pilot evidence-based NAMI mental health support and suicide prevention programs in KDOC facilities and Kansas county jails.

“Providing the best public safety services and crime prevention requires a dedicated staff of local officials and access to the latest programs and strategies for carrying out their missions,” Schmidt said. “These grants will help improve public safety.”

The grants are part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.