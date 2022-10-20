Douglas County organizations receive grants to support critical programs

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – Three Douglas County organizations have been awarded grants to support critical public safety programs, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will receive $37,777 to expand investigative strategies for combatting the growing epidemic of opioid use.

Kansas Holistic Defenders (Social Impact Fund) will receive $56,947 to create a pilot program to incorporate evidence-based practices to improve the criminal justice system’s response to mental illness in Kansas.

The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center will receive $35,044 to provide therapy to support survivors of sexual violence and interventions for offending youth.



“Providing the best public safety services and crime prevention requires a dedicated staff of local officials and resources to serve our communities,” Schmidt said. “This grant will help advance local priorities for improving public safety.”

The grants are part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.