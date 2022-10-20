Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,645 in the last 365 days.

Douglas County organizations receive grants to support critical programs

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – Three Douglas County organizations have been awarded grants to support critical public safety programs, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

  • Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will receive $37,777 to expand investigative strategies for combatting the growing epidemic of opioid use.
  • Kansas Holistic Defenders (Social Impact Fund) will receive $56,947 to create a pilot program to incorporate evidence-based practices to improve the criminal justice system’s response to mental illness in Kansas.
  • The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center will receive $35,044 to provide therapy to support survivors of sexual violence and interventions for offending youth.

“Providing the best public safety services and crime prevention requires a dedicated staff of local officials and resources to serve our communities,” Schmidt said. “This grant will help advance local priorities for improving public safety.”

The grants are part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.

You just read:

Douglas County organizations receive grants to support critical programs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.