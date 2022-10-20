Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office receives grant to upgrade security camera equipment

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a grant to new vehicle identification equipment, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

The organization will receive $64,193 to purchase a radar-license plate reader system that will assist with combating drug use and transportation, human trafficking, vehicle theft, and improve officer safety.

“Providing the best public safety services and crime prevention requires a dedicated staff of local officials and access to the latest equipment,” Schmidt said. “This grant will help advance local priorities for improving public safety.”

The grant is part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.