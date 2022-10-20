Park City Police Department receives grant to upgrade traffic enforcement systems

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – The Park City Police Department has been awarded a grant to upgrade its traffic enforcement systems, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

The organization will receive $76,800 to purchase three mobile automatic vehicle license plate readers to assist with solving drug crimes and vehicle thefts.

“One of the keys to keeping our communities safe in the 21st Century is making sure our law enforcement officers have up-to-date technology,” Schmidt said. “This grant will provide financial support to help the Park City Police Department carry out its mission.”

The grant is part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.