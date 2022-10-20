Wyandotte County organizations receive grants for reentry programs

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – Two Wyandotte County organizations have been awarded grants to support offender reentry programs, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Avenue of Life, Inc., will receive $193,536 to support its reentry program that targets the families of current and former incarcerated men and women through evidence-based and trauma-informed systems.

Villages Initiative will receive $163,821 to support its reentry program that provides counseling and addiction recovery services to justice-involved individuals and their families.



“Providing the best public safety services and crime prevention requires a dedicated staff of local officials and resources to serve our communities,” Schmidt said. “This grant will help advance local priorities for improving public safety.”

The grants are part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.