Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,694 in the last 365 days.

Wyandotte County organizations receive grants for reentry programs

KANSAS, October 20 - TOPEKA – (October 20, 2022) – Two Wyandotte County organizations have been awarded grants to support offender reentry programs, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

  • Avenue of Life, Inc., will receive $193,536 to support its reentry program that targets the families of current and former incarcerated men and women through evidence-based and trauma-informed systems.
  • Villages Initiative will receive $163,821 to support its reentry program that provides counseling and addiction recovery services to justice-involved individuals and their families.

“Providing the best public safety services and crime prevention requires a dedicated staff of local officials and resources to serve our communities,” Schmidt said. “This grant will help advance local priorities for improving public safety.”

The grants are part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.

You just read:

Wyandotte County organizations receive grants for reentry programs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.