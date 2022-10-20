Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.20.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jeffery R. Marino, 41, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Deputy Director of Strategy at the Office of Data and Innovation, where he has served as Deputy Director of Service Innovation since 2022. Marino held several positions at the Office of Digital Innovation from 2020 to 2022, including Insights Program Manager and Insights Product Lead. Marino was Head of Research and Development for Symbihom from 2019 to 2021 and Senior Content Lead and Data Journalist at ZipRecruiter from 2018 to 2019. He was Insights and Communications Lead at Redfin from 2014 to 2017 and an Editor at First Tuesday from 2010 to 2014. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Literature and Critical Theory from the University of California, Santa Cruz. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,432. Marino is registered without party preference.

David Blake Valenta, 38, of Oakland, has been appointed Deputy Director of Data Programs and Policy at the Office of Data and Innovation, where he has served as Statewide Data Programs Manager since 2022. He was Statewide Data Programs Manager at CalData in 2021. Valenta was an Analytics Strategist in the San Francisco Chief Data Officer’s Office from 2018 to 2021. He was a Research Fellow for Harvard’s Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation from 2016 to 2018. Valenta was a Graduate Student Researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles Labor Center from 2014 to 2016 and a Statistician in the Empirical Research Group at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law from 2015 to 2016. He was a Public Policy Advocate and Office Manager at Interfaith Worker Justice from 2009 to 2014. Valenta earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,432. Valenta is a Democrat.

Kathryn “Katie” Clarkin, 30, of Long Beach, has been appointed Program Director of the Office of Family Engagement and Empowerment Initiatives at the Department of Social Services, where she has served as Special Advisor to the Directorate since 2021. Clarkin was Special Assistant to the Governor in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2019 to 2020. She was a Research Associate in the California Policy Lab at the University of California, Los Angeles from 2017 to 2019 and a Research Assistant at Syracuse University, Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs from 2016 to 2017. She served in several positions as an appointee of President Obama at the U.S. Department of Energy from 2014 to 2016, including Special Assistant to the Deputy Secretary, Scheduler to the Deputy Secretary and Special Assistant in Scheduling and Advance. Clarkin earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the Syracuse University, Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $110,184. Clarkin is a Democrat.

James Treggiari, 41, of Oakland, has been appointed Adult Protective Services Administrator at the Department of Social Services. Treggiari has been Executive Director at Legal Assistance for Seniors since 2015, where he has held several positions since 2009, including Senior Staff Attorney and Staff Attorney. He was a Pro Bono Attorney at the Homeless Advocacy Project in 2009. Treggiari held several roles at Harbor Homes between 1999 and 2003, including Project Manager and Supportive Housing Staff. He was Overnight Staff at Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter in 1999. Treggiari is a member of the East Bay Foundation on Aging Board of Directors, and American Non-Profits. He is Housing Work Group Chair of the Alameda County Council for Age Friendly Communities and an Executive Committee Member at the California Elder Justice Coalition. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Golden Gate University School of Law and a Master of Social Work degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $138,000. Treggiari is a Democrat.

Thomas D. Cameron, 38, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Director for Strategic Initiatives at the California Department of Aging. Cameron has served as Deputy Director of Administration at the Department of Aging since 2019 and was Chief of Administration at the California Board of State and Community Corrections from 2015 to 2019. Cameron served in several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Division of Adult Parole Operations between 2012 and 2015, including Chief of Support Services, Acting Mental Health Program Supervisor and Contracts and Business Services Manager. Cameron was Fiscal Officer at the California High-Speed Rail Authority from 2011 to 2012 and held several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Budget Management Branch between 2008 and 2011, including Budget Manager, Associate Budget Analyst and Staff Services Analyst. Cameron was an IT Acquisitions Analyst at the Department of State Hospitals from 2007 to 2008 and a Contracts and Procurement Officer at the Department of General Services, Office of Fleet and Asset Management in 2007. Cameron held several positions at Deuel Vocational Institution from 2006 to 2007, including Buyer and Office Technician, and was Administrative Assistant and Office Assistant at Ameriprise Financial Advisors from 2001 to 2005. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $161,064. Cameron is a Democrat.

Shannon Coe, 45, of Davis, has been appointed to the State Independent Living Council. Coe has been a Community Parent at WarmLine Family Resource Center since 2018. She was a Program Coordinator at the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers from 2011 to 2015. Coe was a Consultant at Humanity & Inclusion in 2009. She was an Urban Youth Development Worker at the U.S. Peace Corps from 2004 to 2006. Coe was a Mentor at the Youth Empowerment Project in 2003. She was Acting Program Coordinator at the Fulfillment Fund Teen Access Program from 2002 to 2003. Coe earned a Master of Public Administration degree in International Management from the Monterey Institute of International Studies. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Coe is a Democrat.

Susan Rotchy, 57, of Dixon, has been appointed to the State Independent Living Council. Rotchy has been Executive Director at Independent Living Resources of Solano & Contra Costa Counties since 2022, where she held several positions from 2005 to 2022, including Program Manager and Benefits Specialist. She was a Substitute Teacher for the Vacaville Public School District from 2007 to 2010. Rotchy was an Optician for Dr. Randall Cummings from 1993 to 1996. She is a member of the In-Home Support, Solano Advisory Committee and the Consolidated Transportation Services Agency Advisory Committee. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rotchy is a Democrat.

Kimberly Rutledge, 47, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Independent Living Council. Rutledge has been Deputy Director of Legislation and Communications at the Department of Rehabilitation since 2022. She held several positions at the California Department of Social Services from 2016 to 2022, including Chief of the Adult Programs, Policy and Quality Assurance Branch and Adult Protective Services Program Liaison. Rutledge held several positions at United Domestic Workers of America, AFSCME Local 3930 between 2012 and 2016, including Budget and Policy Analyst and Assistant Legislative Director. She was Independent Policy Consultant at the County Welfare Directors Association of California from 2011 to 2012. Rutledge was Sweeney Graduate Intern on Disability Policy at the National Academy of Social Insurance in 2011. She was a Graduate Policy Intern at the Disability Community Resource Center from 2010 to 2011. Rutledge was a Graduate Clinical Social Work Intern at OPICA Adult Day Program and Counseling Center from 2009 to 2010. She was a News Copy Editor and Designer at the Sacramento Bee from 2005 to 2009. She is a member of the National Academy of Social Insurance and the American Association of University Women. Rutledge earned a Master of Social Welfare degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rutledge is a Democrat.

Timothy “Tim” Travis, 55, of Glendora, has been appointed to the State Independent Living Council. Travis has been a Manager at the California Department of Developmental Services since 2020. He was Director of Clinical Services and Federal Programs at San Gabriel/Pomona Regional Center from 1996 to 2020. Travis was Program Director at Social Vocational Services from 1994 to 1996. He was a Teacher and Supervisor at United Cerebral Palsy of Orange County from 1990 to 1993. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Travis is a Democrat.

Julie Gaona, 47, of Glendale, has been appointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. Gaona was an Advocate at the Community Access Center from 2001 to 2010. She is a member of the State Council on Developmental Disabilities, Los Angeles Regional Office Regional Advisory Committee; the Statewide Self-Advocacy Network; the University of Southern California Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities Community Advisory Committee; and Communities Actively Living Independent and Free. Gaona is Secretary of the Self-Advocacy Board of Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Gaona is a Democrat.