Governor’s Council on Disability seeks nominations for 2022 annual recognition awards

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Governor’s Council on Disability (GCD) is currently accepting nominations for its 2022 annual Inclusion and Youth Leadership Awards.

The Governor’s Council on Disability promotes full participation and inclusion of the nearly one million Missourians with disabilities in all aspects of community life by educating citizens, businesses, schools, organizations, and others of their rights and responsibilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Inclusion Award (31st year) is presented annually to recognize private and public employers, individuals, and organizations that have successfully included people with disabilities in education, employment, housing, leisure activities, universal design, and website accessibility. Individuals are also encouraged to nominate state and local government divisions or employees they truly feel excel in inclusive practices. The nomination form and criteria are available here.

The Youth Leadership Award (10th year) recognizes an outstanding Missouri youth (age 16-26) with a disability who has demonstrated exemplary leadership by engaging in activities that improve the quality of life of people with disabilities in their communities in Missouri. Youths with disabilities can be nominated here.

Nominations may be submitted online, or via fax (573-526-4109), email (gcd@oa.mo.gov) or mail (Governor’s Council on Disability, PO Box 1668, Jefferson City, MO 65102). The deadline for submitting nominations is January 31, 2023.

For more information or questions, contact the Governor’s Council on Disability at (573) 751-2600.