Governor Ducey Highlights Economic Success with Business Leaders

Governor Tours Los Sombreros Restaurant in Mesa

MESA, ARIZONA — Governor Doug Ducey today highlighted Arizona’s economic success at a restaurant in Mesa, followed by a wide-ranging discussion with Phoenix East Valley business leaders.

“Over the last eight years, we’ve taken action to allow small businesses like Los Sombreros to continue to thrive,” said Governor Ducey. “And it’s working. It’s no secret that Arizona’s economy is booming.”

The governor toured the local restaurant with its co-owners, Kurt Riske and Tim Madden, who worked their way up from employees to owners.

Riske said he was excited for where their business was headed thanks to Governor Ducey’s pro-business policies the last eight years. “We’re excited for what he’s done over the last eight years and especially over the pandemic. We’re fortunate to be one of the few states that was able to basically keep operating – and that was huge for us.”

Los Sombreros is just one of the many small businesses helping to grow Arizona’s economy and create jobs.

This surging economy unlocked Arizona’s historic 2.5 percent flat tax package a year ahead of schedule – protecting small businesses from a 77 percent tax increase.

The flat tax was a leading topic of conversation among East Valley business owners in a roundtable following the restaurant tour.

Sally Harrison, president and CEO of the Mesa Chamber of Commerce, thanked Governor Ducey for his leadership and how he has “continued to bring big business and small business into Mesa. The support we’ve had from the governor's office and the [Arizona Commerce Authority] has been crucial to those businesses choosing Mesa.”

Harrison was among the representatives from the East Valley Chambers of Commerce Alliance and members of East Valley Chambers including the Apache Junction, Carefree and Cave Creek, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, and Tempe chambers at the roundtable.