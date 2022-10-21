Submit Release
UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Dane County, Wis.

WINDSOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is continuing to investigate an officer involved critical incident in the Village of Windsor, Wis. that occurred on the night of Thursday, October 13, 2022.

 

At approximately 6:10 p.m., Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Woods, with four years law enforcement experience, made contact with a stolen vehicle at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle in the Village of Windsor, Wis. During the contact, Deputy Woods discharged his firearm, striking the driver of the vehicle. The driver has been identified as 46-year-old Quantaze D. Campbell. Campbell was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

 

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

 

Deputy Woods has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

 

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the DeForest Police Department, Maple Bluff Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response Specialist, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

 

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney.

 

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.

