H&R Block Offers Help to Individuals and Families Who Receive IRS Letters Explaining Unclaimed Eligible Credits for 2021 Tax Return

Letters notify taxpayers of extended IRS deadline for unclaimed tax credits

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the Internal Revenue Service’s distribution of letters to nine million individuals and families regarding eligibility for unclaimed tax credits, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) wants taxpayers to know they can get help to access the credits. The letters will be sent starting this week.

The letters will notify people who normally aren’t required to file tax returns that filing a 2021 return may give them the chance to receive Recovery Rebate, Child Tax and Earned Income tax credits.

Each of these credits was expanded by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. Other potential credits include the Child and Dependent Care Credit and a deduction for gifts to charity.

The total refund amount is dependent on each personal situation. To navigate the process of filing their 2021 returns and accessing the credits, taxpayers can get help from an H&R Block tax pro online or in person.

More information about eligibility and how much can be received through a refund is available here. For information specific to each credit, see the articles below on H&R Block’s website.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation servicesfinancial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a mobile-first, small-business bank account and bookkeeping solution that manages bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.


