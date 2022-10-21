Richard A. Delgado wins an Award at the Vegas Movie Awards™
The Galacticals: Let the Games Begin, a winner of the prestigious Las Vegas-based Film Festival Vegas Movie Awards™ for Best Original Story Award of Excellence.LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Galacticals: Let the Games Begin tells the story of The Galactic Games. The Galactic Games is a life-or-death competition within the solar system that takes place every one hundred years. Unfortunately, planet Earth has never been able to win, nor be in the top four for the past millennia. This year their luck may change. After years of training and dedication, five of the most prestigious athletes come together to prove to the galaxy that they are the best. Though, in spite of Earth’s gifted team, they would not only have to compete against their greatest adversaries, but also battle against space bandits and corrupt leaders to earn their spot. Consumed by pride and commitment, will planet Earth win the Galactical Games? Or would history repeat itself and face the possible destruction of humans?
The Galacticals: Let the Games Begin created and written by Richard A. Delgado. Richard is a Mexican Visual Development Artist, Director, and an Author born in Monterrey, Mexico, raised in Houston, TX, and currently living in Los Angeles, CA to pursue his artistic career as an artist and writer in the entertainment industry. Holds a BFA in Media Arts and Animation, and an MFA in Visual Development. Author of his own fiction series called, "The Ancient Chronicles", with his first published book "The Newborn" available online. Richard and a small group of talented artists are currently working on creating a proof of concept in order to potentially get The Galacticals: Let the Games Begin exciting project optioned, or invested by any interested major network in the entertainment industry as a sci-fi TV animated series.
The Galacticals: Let the Games Begin managed to win such an important award in a sought-after high-class film competition, the Vegas Movie Awards™, one of the most influential and best reviewed film festivals worldwide, committed all-year round to provide filmmakers with unmeasured value, education, and opportunities for more conscious and fulfilling growth in their careers and lives.
This major achievement at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the Film Festival Alliance, allows the entire team behind The Galacticals: Let the Games Begin to now join a VMA Alumni elite composed of visionary talent from more than 80 countries and Academy Awards®, Emmys®, Golden Globes®, and BAFTA®-winning filmmakers such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, William Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Gary Dourdan, Danny Trejo, Franco Nero, Tom Sizemore, Eric Roberts, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Gerard Depardieu, to name a few.
VMA’s mission is to shine the spotlight on the world’s finest films and filmmakers, right from the city of a thousand lights. Submissions for the Vegas Movie Awards™ are now open and received from all over the world at www.vegasmovieawards.com
This is Richard A. Delgado’s statement after this important achievement: “I am very honored, and grateful to have won such an amazing award for my work. This project among others that I am currently developing, has been an absolute joy to witness its recognition along with many other award winning projects out there. I thank my family, and friends for their support. Above all else I thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to do what I love most, create. I also would like to thank the entire Vegas Movie Awards team for allowing me be part of this extraordinary opportunity. Thank you! If I could do it, so can you!
