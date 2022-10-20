Submit Release
Note to Editors - Space Brain Hack, a national initiative asking students to tackle astronauts' mental health challenges

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk launched the Space Brain Hack, a new learning initiative for young Canadians in grades 6 to 12. We're looking for students to come up with new and creative solutions to the challenges of future space exploration.

The Space Brain Hack is an annual initiative open to schools, youth organizations and science centres in Canada, and it will explore a new theme each year. For this first edition, the theme that youth are invited to tackle relates to astronauts' mental health. How can we help them maintain their well-being on the long-duration and long-distance missions coming up? How can they virtually escape from their stressful environment and stay in touch with their loved ones? As we prepare to send astronauts to the Moon, and eventually further into space, questions like these will become increasingly important. Participants can submit their ideas until February 2023. A selection committee will evaluate submissions, and winners will be announced during Science Odyssey in May 2023.

The initiative is designed to give youth a glimpse of the types of roles they could play in exciting space missions by studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and choosing STEM career paths.

