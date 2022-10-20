SPRK MUSIC Unites Musicians, Producers, Venue bookers, Industry Professionals and more on One Powerful Platform.

The new app SPRK MUSIC is a one-stop resource for every aspect of the music industry. It’s both a showcase for talent and a business hub where musicians can connect with industry professionals such as venue bookers, managers, talent scouts, producers and more. SPRK MUSIC is an efficient tool for bands searching for new members, find an emergency fill-in when needed or forge a network of pickup musicians on tour. And of course, the app allows artists to find new fans and build their following. Free to use, the app is available on iOS and Android, produced by Sprkle Music, Ltd.

SPRK MUSIC combines social media and video streaming to create the perfect music community. Musicians can upload a music video for immediate discovery and connect with fellow artists and reach future fans wherever in the world they’re watching and listening. They can efficiently build a fanbase using real-time feedback with star ratings and comments to grow their audience. For musicians looking to project their talent onto a wider audience via collaboration, the SPRK MUSIC app has the perfect tool for making the task of finding fellow musicians in a specific genre or specialty easier than any other platform out there.

SPRK MUSIC’s powerful Artist Directory can provide a list of trending artists organized by specialty, genre, and demographics to forge a productive mutual partnership. Up to six filters can be mixed and matched to narrow down options from the large database of talented creators. For example: a list of females, jazz, vocalists, in their mid-30’s, living in a particular city – all in just seconds!

With the constant need for venue managers and concert promoters to put together shows with related talent, SPRK MUSIC makes it easy for them to find new talent in similar genres.

“We built SPRK MUSIC with the entire breadth of the music industry in mind,” explained Levi Moscovici, Managing Director for SPRK MUSIC. “The platform is more than just a place to watch videos, it’s a cohesive music universe with all the different facets of the creative sphere represented. SPRK MUSIC is the one platform that is redefining how musicians get discovered and how fans discover great music.”

Whether a musician or a music lover – download SPRK MUSIC today and start a journey into creativity. On the App Store or Google Play.

