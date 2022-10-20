KBRA Assigns a Preliminary Rating to Gracie Point International Funding 2022-3, Series 2022-3

KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to one class of notes issued by Gracie Point International Funding 2022-3, Series 2022-3 ("Gracie Point").

Gracie Point formed in February 2010 is in the business of financing life insurance policy premium payments. Gracie Point's clients are high net worth individuals, procuring or having procured life insurance for estate planning or business purposes.

This transaction is secured by a special unit of beneficial ownership interest ("SUBI") of Gracie Point Collateral Trust (the "Collateral Trust"). The Collateral Trust holds participations in premium finance loans (the "Premium Finance Loans") and the beneficial interest in certain participations held by the Collateral Trust will be allocated to the SUBI held by the Issuer. The Premium Finance Loans are made by a premium finance lender ("Premium Finance Lender") to an eligible finance borrower ("Eligible Finance Borrower" or "Borrower"). The Premium Finance Lender is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gracie Point. Each Premium Finance Loan will be at least 100% collateralized by a combination of (i) a life insurance policy issued by an eligible life insurance carrier (each, an "Eligible Life Insurance Company") having a minimum cash surrender value ("CSV"), (ii) cash, if needed and (iii) a letter of credit from an eligible letter of credit provider, if needed. Each Eligible Finance Borrower of a Premium Finance Loan is required to reserve one collection period of accrued and unpaid interest plus the surrender period (typically six months) of forward interest on such Premium Finance Loan.

