EARTHDAY.ORG Announces Theme for Earth Day 2023: "Invest in Our Planet"

For the First Time in its History, EARTHDAY.ORG Continues Important Theme For A Second Year

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- EARTHDAY.ORG (EDO), the global organizer of Earth Day and the largest recruiter of environmental movements worldwide, announced today the theme for Earth Day 2023 - "Invest in Our Planet." Acting as a continuation of this year's well-received campaign, the theme is focused on engaging governments, institutions, businesses, and the more than 1 billion citizens who participate annually in Earth Day to do their part - everyone accounted for, everyone accountable.

"In 2023 we must come together again in partnership for the planet. Businesses, governments, and civil society are equally responsible for taking action against the climate crisis and lighting the spark to accelerate change towards a green, prosperous, and equitable future. We must join together in our fight for the green revolution, and for the health of future generations. The time is now to Invest In Our Planet," said Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG.

Investing in a green economy is the only path to a healthy, prosperous, and equitable future. Human influence is unequivocally to blame for the warming of the planet and the sad truth is some forms of climate disruption will be felt for centuries to come. However, we must collectively push towards away from the dirty fossil fuel economy and old technologies of centuries past – and redirect attention to creating a 21st century economy that restores the health of our planet, protects our species, and provides opportunities for all.

Governments around the globe enacted many significant green policy initiatives in 2022. Yet, nearly every country in the world is not on track to meet Greenhouse gas (GHG) neutrality by 2050. It is possible keep global warming below 1.5C, but immediate and significant action is needed now, and governments can't do it alone.

Unlike previous economic revolutions, this time there are two additional imperatives: saving humanity from the climate crisis and building green economies in every country so that everyone benefits from this green revolution. This can only be done if we invest in our planet's future together.

Governments, businesses, and citizens are essential in harnessing the revolutionary progress needed to save humanity from the climate crisis. Overcoming climate change is within reach if we work together to commit to action and invest in our planet and our collective future.

Businesses, inventors, investors, and financial markets must drive value for their institutions and our society through green innovation and practices. Like other economic revolutions, the private sector has the power to drive the most significant change with both the necessary scale and speed.

Governments must incentivize their citizens, businesses, and institutions to create and innovate, advancing the public's interests and creating the framework for an equitable and sustainable global economic system. Ambitious action on green energy generates increased energy security at a time where that has never been more important, while also simultaneously creating the positive environmental outcomes needed to tackle the climate crisis.

Individual citizens must push for sustainable solutions across the board as voters and consumers. Climate change mitigation, restoration, and adaption require the collective will and voice of the people to make the change the planet needs.

Like the industrial, space, and information revolutions of the past, all sectors of society can and must play major roles in the green revolution – this time with existential responsibilities to get it right. Together, we must invest in our planet.

