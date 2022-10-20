PDF Solutions to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, announced that it will release third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 10. John Kibarian, CEO, and Adnan Raza, CFO, will host a live teleconference on November 10, 2022, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.



To participate on the call, please dial (888) 504-7949 within the United States and Canada, or +1 (323) 289-6017 outside of the United States and Canada. The participant passcode for the call is 700830. The teleconference will also be webcast simultaneously on the company’s website at https://ir.pdf.com/webcasts.

An archive of the call will remain available until December 11, 2022. To hear the replay please Click Here and enter access code 6659611. An archive of the webcast will also remain available on the Company’s website.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts

Adnan Raza

Chief Financial Officer

(408) 516-0237

adnan.raza@pdf.com

Sonia Segovia

Investor Relations

(408) 938-6491

sonia.segovia@pdf.com