Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,077 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,600 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with UN Secretary-General Guterres

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.  Secretary Blinken and Secretary-General Guterres emphasized the importance of safeguarding UN principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, especially in light of Russia’s illegal attempted annexation of Ukraine’s territory.  They also discussed the need for continued UN action to address the urgent security and humanitarian crises in Ukraine and in Haiti.  Expressing his grave concern about the intensification of fighting in northern Ethiopia and the risk of mass atrocities, Secretary Blinken underscored the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, unhindered humanitarian access, good faith engagement in the AU-led talks next week, and for Eritrea to withdraw its forces from northern Ethiopia.  Secretary Blinken reiterated the commitment of the United States to strengthening and modernizing the UN system to ensure the organization is equipped to address the world’s most pressing collective challenges, including global health, climate, and food security.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Call with UN Secretary-General Guterres

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.