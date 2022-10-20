Secretary Blinken’s Call with UN Secretary-General Guterres

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Secretary Blinken and Secretary-General Guterres emphasized the importance of safeguarding UN principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, especially in light of Russia’s illegal attempted annexation of Ukraine’s territory. They also discussed the need for continued UN action to address the urgent security and humanitarian crises in Ukraine and in Haiti. Expressing his grave concern about the intensification of fighting in northern Ethiopia and the risk of mass atrocities, Secretary Blinken underscored the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, unhindered humanitarian access, good faith engagement in the AU-led talks next week, and for Eritrea to withdraw its forces from northern Ethiopia. Secretary Blinken reiterated the commitment of the United States to strengthening and modernizing the UN system to ensure the organization is equipped to address the world’s most pressing collective challenges, including global health, climate, and food security.