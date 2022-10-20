Read more about Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit Indicts Five Alleged Members of Insane Crips for Murder and Other Charges in Muscogee County

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted five alleged members of the Insane Crips in Muscogee County. This indictment stems from the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Columbus in June 2021. The defendants are facing 52 charges in total, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree and weapons offenses.

“Our Gang Prosecution Unit is partnering with law enforcement across the state to dismantle the dangerous street gangs that are terrorizing our most vulnerable communities,” said Carr. “We will not tolerate this type of violent activity in Georgia, and we will leave no stone unturned when it comes to keeping people safe. Our top priority is to protect our fellow Georgians, and that is what we will continue working to do each day.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.

Insane Crips

The Insane Crips (IC) is a set of the larger criminal street gang known as the Crips. Insane Crips was founded and is based in Long Beach, California, with a presence in Georgia. Insane Crips has various subsets and cliques in Georgia, including the Young Foundation Crew (YFC) and Young Demon Crew (YDC).

Charges and Potential Maximum Penalties

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Muscogee County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Corey Troupe, Jr., Elysia Cooley, Davion Dupas, Jahiem Davis and Mike Brown, Sr., on Oct. 18, 2022.

Specifically, the indictment charges the defendants with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties.

Corey Troupe, Jr. (also known as “Lil Pop”)

6 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

2 counts of Felony Murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole per count

1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison

1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison

Elysia Cooley (also known as “Big E”)

6 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

2 counts of Felony Murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole per count

1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison

1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison

Davion Dupas (also known as “Yungdemon Dee”)

6 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

2 counts of Felony Murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole per count

1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison

1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison

Jaheim Davis (also known as “Zhg Jah”)

8 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

3 counts of Felony Murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole per count

1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison

1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison

1 count of Possession of Firearm by Felon – maximum sentence of five years in prison

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison

Mike Brown, Sr. (also known as “Pop”)

4 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

No further information about the investigation or about the indictment may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

Earlier this year, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit. This new Unit officially began its historic work on July 1, 2022.

The creation of the Unit is made possible by HB 1134, legislation that provides the Office of the Attorney General with concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute criminal gang activity statewide. Georgia’s FY 2023 budget also includes $1.3 million to establish the new Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since Oct. 4, 2022, Carr has announced eight indictments from the Gang Prosecution Unit, with cases in Athens-Clarke County, Dougherty County, Cobb County and Muscogee County.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.