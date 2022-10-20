Route 3003 Tyrol Boulevard Single-Lane Restrictions Scheduled Next Week in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single-lane restrictions on Route 3003 (Tyrol Boulevard) in Monessen, Westmoreland County. The single-lane restrictions will be located between Johnson Avenue and Grand Boulevard. The single-lane restrictions are scheduled to occur Monday, October 24 starting at 4 a.m. and remain in place through Tuesday, October 25 at 8 p.m. weather permitting.

The single-lane restrictions will allow crews to repair a pipe crossing by patching a concrete roadway. Flaggers will direct traffic during the single-lane restrictions.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

