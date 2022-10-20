Route 2040 Lebanon Church Road Paving this Weekend in West Mifflin

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Lebanon Church Road (Route 2040) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny will occur Saturday and Sunday, October 22-23 weather permitting.

Paving operations requiring single-lane restrictions on Lebanon Church Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day will occur between Ceco Drive and Lebanon School Road.

Police and flaggers will control traffic at key intersections as needed. Motorists should expect delays if traveling through the corridor.

Gulisek Construction is the prime contractor.

Widening, milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, signal upgrades, pavement markings, ADA curb ramp installation, and guide rail updates on Lebanon Church Road between Ceco Drive and Buttermilk Hollow Road are part of this $11.69 million betterment project.

Please use caution when traveling through the project corridor. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

